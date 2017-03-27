FREE NEWSLETTER
Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Move On From Bitter Fight As Actress Shares Where She Sees Their Children In 10 Years

Dylan Fisher Posted On 03/27/2017
Angelina Jolie Kids In 10 Years

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt seem to have found common ground as they move on with their divorce.

Today, Hello magazine published a lengthy interview with Mrs. Pitt where she spoke about motherhood, where she sees her multicultural clan in 10 years, and how she envisions life without the man who has been by her side for the past decade.

At this point in her extraordinary life, Jolie is mainly known as an international humanitarian who fought for women and refugees’ rights – especially mothers and children with the help of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

So, it would not surprise anyone if either one or all of her six children, (Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and twins Knox and Vivienne, eight years old) decided to follow in her footsteps.

The interviewer asked Mrs. Jolie, where does she see children in 10 years?

She replied by: “I imagine I will spend my days traveling from country to country to visit our children, who I expect will live around the world.”

The 41-year-old actress went on to say: “I think some will be interested in the international work I do, and I would love to partner with them as I continue. I imagine I will be less involved in film and be focused more on family and foreign affairs.”

The “A Mighty Heart” star was asked to share what makes her happy in life, and she confessed: “The sound of Zahara‘s laugh. She is one of those people who laughs with her whole body. Completely open and full of joy.”

After 12 years together, Brangelina ended their relationship amid rumors that Mr. Pitt had an altercation with his teenage son, Maddox. The rumors have been denied.

After months of feuding via their respective lawyers and going through the leaking of embarrassing personal documents, Pitt and Jolie decided to be better people and parents for the sake of their children.

