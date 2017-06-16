Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Got Together For The Wrong Reasons, Claims Journalist Ian Halperin

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have made some progress in dealing with the aftermath of their divorce. The two movie stars came to the conclusion that the wellbeing of their six children should be their top priority.

They gave up the bitterness that followed the September split and even decided to work less so the kids are never left alone.

The children had a hard time accepting the divorce, and some of them remain hopeful that their two parents will reunite in the future.

The press is still fascinated by a romance that made front page news for close to one decade. Fans are also looking for answers; they want to know what drove those two famous faces apart.

Investigative journalist Ian Halperin is trying to bring some answers via Broken: The Incredible Story Of Brangelina, a documentary about the movie legends.

Mr. Halperin, 52, believes that he has some clues that can explain how Jolie and Pitt got to where they are today.

Usually, it is always good to take those reports with a huge dose of skepticism because it is hard to know exactly what is going on in the lives of very guarded personalities.

However, Halperin has an impressive track record. He predicted in December 2008 that Michael Jackson had serious health issues and only had six months to live. The King of Pop died in June 2009.

That is why when he speaks, people tend to listen. After digging very deep, the journalist reaches the conclusion that the two stars got together for the wrong reasons.

Halperin explained: “I have experts [in the documentary] who’ve examined the relationship and they conclude unwaveringly that they fell in love with each other’s characters, not with Brad and Angelina. This is extremely dangerous because one day you wake up and you essentially say, ‘Who am I with?’ You have no idea once you are out of character… you become a complete stranger to the person who you have fallen in love with, and you know nothing about them. It is very common in Hollywood.”

If this was not shocking enough, Halperin made more eyebrow-raising comments by suggesting that the stars of Mr. & Mrs. Smith might get back together in order to keep their status in the entertainment world.

He shared: “Ange has finally put the numbers together and discovered Brangelina’s worth much more together than apart. She and Brad are not living the life they once did, and that reality has kicked in. She is not in love with Brad… If they would ever get back together, it would be a relationship of convenience.”

Advertisement

Time will tell if Halperin’s assessment is accurate or not.