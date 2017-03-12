Pain But No Gain! Jolie And Pitt Got “Binding” Tattoos Just Months Before Splitting!

Photos of Angelina Jolie’s Sak yant tattoos have been posted online for the first time!

The traditional tattoo is made using a surgical steel needle and it is especially known for how painful it is but also for its symbolic and spiritual meaning.

The actress seems to have gotten the big tattoo that covers her entire higher back while she was in Siem Reap, Cambodia.

In the never before seen photos we can see Jolie being tattooed by a former Thai monk.

According to reports, the famous tattoo artist Ajarn Noo Kanpai traveled by plane from Bangkok to the Cambodian Siem Reap where Angelina Jolie was filming just to work on her.

The “mystical” ink is pushed into the skin using steel rods mounted with a surgical needle. The instrument in itself is a lot more precise than a tattoo gun but also a lot more painful.

Jolie got three Sak yant tattoos on her back while her now, ex husband Brad Pitt was given a Buddhist symbol on his stomach. Ouch!

It turns out that the pictures were not taken too long before Brangelina’s marriage shattered. In fact, they date from February of last year when Jolie was in Cambodia to direct her movie, First They Killed My Father

What is very ironic is the fact that the two symbols were chosen “to symbolically bind them as husband and wife.”

Their marriage fell apart just a few months later, despite the tattoos’ alleged powers. Jolie and Pitt announced their divorce in September, 2016.

This was also not the first time Angelina was tattooed by the recognized artist who also works with stars like Cara Delevingne and actress Michelle Rodriguez. Jolie has one she got in 2003 and another from 2004.

Ajarn describes himself as “the most well-known master of Thai spiritual tattoo, also known as Sak Yant.”

The tattoos are said to protect their wearers and cost thousands of dollars.