Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Find It Hard To Remain Amicable But Are Willing To Try For The Children

Doing the right thing is not always easy, especially when two people, who had been together for close to ten years, have to find a way to handle their divorce amicably.

This is the current situation that Hollywood megastars – Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt – are facing.

Of course, there is some bitterness stemming from all the negative headlines around the split, but the two actors are determined to find common ground for the sake of their six children.

It is not easy because one of them wants the kids to be as often as possible in California while the other one is interested in traveling around the world with them.

Here is what an insider had to say about the complicated dance that the different parties are engaged in: “Brad and Angelina are civil when they drop off the kids. They are trying truly hard to be pleasant for the sake of the children.”

The chatty source added: “Brad loves to just hang out with the kids at home, cook, make art, play around in the yard and throw a ball around, goof about with them. Or he loves to drive them around and talk about architecture, show them his favorite buildings and talk about the history of LA.”

Pitt is reportedly ready to go the extra mile for the happiness of his children.

The person in the know concluded: “Brad truly adores those children, more than life itself, he would be willing to do anything for them, and he is an amazing dad. The kids do not love therapy, but they know that Brad has to do it. [Therapy’s] allowed them to get a better sense of his issues and come to terms with what went wrong in their parents’ marriage. Brad has firmly but gently explained that no matter how much he loves their mother, they are not getting back together. He does not want them to have any false hopes.”

In the face of great adversity, the Allied actor was able to grow and find a better version of himself.

However, it seems that his estranged wife will need a bit more time to appreciate all of the progress that was made.

He is dealing with his addictions head-on and has even started seeing other women, allegedly, of course.

Pitt was recently linked to American Sniper actress Sienna Miller and Australian modeling legend Elle Macpherson.

An official confirmation is probably not to be expected anytime soon.