Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Embarrassing Divorce Details Featured In New Film By Ian Halperin

After almost 13 years of being the perfect couple, Angelina Jolie and her husband, Brad Pitt, announced their divorce in the fall of 2016.

Soon after, a series of embarrassing emails and personal documents leaked on the Internet revealing that all of their six children were seeing therapists to deal with their parents’ separation.

Today, Ian Halperin, who is gearing up to release an explosive documentary titled “Broken: The Incredible Story of Brangelina,” shared more shocking details about the content of the divorce documents.

According to the Canadian investigative journalist, the famous Hollywood couple split after several months of “fighting, cheatings, breakdowns and violent altercation.”

At the time of the split, rumors claimed that Mrs. Jolie decided to end her marriage to Pitt after a physical altercation with their teenage son, Maddox.

The filmmaker, who has done unauthorized biographical films on the lives of Celine Dion, Michael Jackson, and Kim Kardashian, said the Brangelina marriage was a sham.

Mr. Halperin, who wrote a book about Pitt and Jolie called “Brangelina: The Untold Story of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie” in 2009, accurately predicted that they would split in 2016.

He claims that the pair cheated on each other and pretended to be a couple for the sake of their children.

He said: “The Jolie and Pitt relationship is a marriage of convenience; they had physical fights over fears of infidelity.”

Halperin went on to add: “It was evident their relationship was a ticking time bomb. Both Brad and Angie have each basically had emotional breakdowns.”

He concluded by saying: “I wouldn’t be surprised if they both eventually spill all these nasty details in new court filings as their divorce proceeds.”

Since the split, Pitt has apparently reunited with his former wife, Jennifer Aniston, and will be working on movies together.

As for Jolie, she is traveling all over the world, and is said to be lonely and missing the father of her children and is hoping to reunite with him.