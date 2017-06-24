Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Cannot Agree On Living Arrangements For Their Children – She Is Sad To Share Them

Angelina Jolie and her estranged husband, Brad Pitt, are having a tough time finding living arrangements for their children.

And according to people with knowledge of the story, the situation is causing Jolie to have a meltdown over the fact that she might not have full custody of their kids.

While there is a debate on whether Jolie is a great actress, people seem to agree that she is a fantastic mother to her six children.

Recently, a spy spoke to the media and said altough Pitt and Jolie have been talking, they are unable to reach an agreement on where their clan should live.

Mr. Pitt would love to have Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne living with him in California.

As for Jolie, she wants to travel the world with her children.

A source claimed that the Oscar-winning actress often breaks down in tears thinking about losing custody of her kids.

The insider said: “Angelina’s not at all comfortable with the idea of being separated from her kids, just talking about it can make her cry. It’s hard for her to imagine Brad taking them all overseas without her, she would not like it if the shoe was on the other foot. There’s a huge double standard, but she does not see it that way.”

The person added that Pitt had a rough Father’s Day because Jolie flew to Africa with all six children.

The source shared: “He’s not complaining, but he had planned to spend some time with them for Father’s Day. He was working on his place to make it special for them, adding a new skateboard ramp. He saw Angie’s 100 foot water slide and wanted to make his place special for them as well. Although their relationship has improved, communication is a struggle at times.”

To cope with the situation and fight his addictions, Pitt has been going to therapy hoping to be a better man and a greater father.

The insider explained: “The kids do not love therapy, but they know that Brad has to do it.[Therapy’s] allowed them to get a better sense of his issues and come to terms with what went wrong in their parents’ marriage. Brad has firmly but gently explained that no matter how much he loves their mother, they are not getting back together. He does not want them to have false hopes.”

Advertisement

While Jolie is happy that Pitt is putting in extra efforts for his himself and his family, she fears that he is winning the PR war and a judge could turn the kids to him.