Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Are Trying To Become Friends Again – Can They Rebuild Trust?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have spent the last few months fighting in the public arena and fans thought it would never end. Well, the relationship has been improving, slowly, but surely.

The two major Hollywood stars have reached a significant milestone, and they now realize that they have six children to raise together.

Their personal feelings are important, but the well-being of the kids is the top priority. The legendary actors are now focused on rebuilding trust and respect after their teams spent weeks destroying the other side in the media.

An insider, who saw their marriage go south and witnessed the developments in the custody battle, was happy to open up about the positive change.

The source said: “Angelina [Jolie] and Brad [Pitt] have a long way to go still, but they are definitely in a much better place now than they were even a few months back.”

A turning point for the estranged couple was when 53-year-old Pitt finally decided to take responsibility for his personal problems including an addiction to alcohol.

The person in the know added: “Angie really appreciated Brad publicly admitting that his drinking had become out of control — she felt vindicated by that—and she says that since he has quit alcohol, and been regularly undergoing therapy, he is a changed man. Brad is so much less angry all the time; he is more reasonable and willing to listen.”

The enormous anger that was present when they first split has dissipated and was replaced by more wisdom and a calmer tone in addressing the issues that they have to face in dealing with the divorce.

The children need stability to reach their full potential. It is an important message that people in their entourage have kept hammering for weeks.

It seems that they have finally accepted the idea. And, as they were doing this, they were able to reconnect with old and better versions of themselves devoid of all the evil nature of the past few months.

The two movie stars saw glimpses of the qualities that got them together in the first place.