Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Are Focused On The Children And Nothing Else

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are doing everything possible to create a safe environment for their six children as they decide how to move forward with the divorce.

The dance is not an easy one, but they are putting a lot of effort to make things work.

The divorce in September rocked the entertainment industry, and it was followed by a lot of drama in the media.

At some point, it had seemed inconceivable for those two to put their differences aside.

However, time does wonders in situations like these, and the estranged couple is now talking again.

There is a lot of confusion surrounding the status of their relationship at the moment.

Pitt is said to be dating Sienna Miller, but according to some reports, he is also open to getting back together with the woman he loved for close to ten years.

A friend of the famous actress spoke to an entertainment news site and stated: “When Brad and Angelina talk these days it is just about the kids. Either Brad’s ringing one of the phones to speak to them, and Angie picks up, or they talk directly together about any child-related issues as and when they arise.”

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith actors were able to connect in London with the kids a few days ago.

It was a brief encounter, but Pitt could not be happier because it is something he really wanted after he found out that Jolie was going to be in the U.K. with the children.

The insider said quite a bit about the progress that has been made in the past few weeks.

The person explained: “They both have excellent management and legal teams dealing with all the other stuff, and neither sees the point in calling just to have a friendly chat, or to rehash old business. The most important thing for them both has been to get to a stage where they can put the anger behind them and communicate healthily once again for the sake of the kids.”

As long the two parties can remain civil, the divorce will have less negative impact on the children.