Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Are Determined To Become Better Parents After Causing So Much Pain To Their Kids

Both Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were completely oblivious to the pain and suffering of their six children. Their kids endured a lot during the time that their parents were feuding over their divorce arrangement.

After the divorce announcement, Angelina made it known that she wanted full custody of the children, and this was something that Brad refused to allow.

He stressed that he was willing to hire the best lawyers in California to prevent Angelina from getting the full custody.

The vicious feud over the custody agreement followed, and while the parents were caught up with the divorce and with fighting over who would obtain custody, they were ignorant to the fact that their kids were suffering.

Even if Brad and Angelina have often stressed out how important family is the both of them, fighting over custody of their children and forgetting about their feelings ended up making them hypocrites to their fans.

According to Hollywood Life, going through the divorce process and hearing all about potentially not seeing one of the parents anymore definitely unsettled the children.

But then, Angelina took note of all this and decided to put her differences with Brad away, realizing that their feud was absolutely ridiculous, according to a source that is really close to the actress.

‘Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are doing everything in their power to put their egos aside and leave the drama behind for the sake of the kids. The kids took the breakup really hard, and it shocked both Brad and Angelina into realizing what their priorities are here — the welfare and happiness of the children.’

During his interview with GQ, Brad Pitt said that he has been sober for months and he hasn’t had a drop of alcohol since he was seeking help from various therapists.

Now, he admits that he feels much better and he knew this was a change he had to make in order to be able to remain in his family life.

Angelina purchased a brand new home in Los Feliz, California, and it’s just two miles away from Brad PItt’s estate. She seems to want to have a close relationship with her kids’ father. Both of them appear to be on much better terms these days, and that is how it should be, for their kids’ sake.