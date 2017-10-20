Angelina Jolie And Brad Pitt Allow Their Daughter Shiloh To Dress How She Wants

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, is already famous for her boyish style. According to a new report, her parents are completely supportive of all her unconventional choices in clothing.

On October 19, Life & Style magazine shared a report about Shiloh Jolie-Pitt which revealed that the girl who is 11 years old is the oldest biological child of Angie and Brad.

Shiloh was born in Namibia back in 2006, and she joined her two older brothers 16-year-old Maddox and 13-year-old Pax who were both adopted.

‘She thinks she’s one of the brothers,’ Angelina Jolie said of Shiloh Jolie-Pitt during an interview with Vanity Fair in 2010. ‘She wants to be a boy.’

During the same Vanity Fair interview, Angelina said that she and Brad had to cut Shiloh’s hair to be less feminine and noted that the child likes to wear ‘boys’ everything.’

Recently, Shiloh has attended a couple of red carpets events including the premiere of First They Killed My Father and the Breadwinner premiere.

During both these events, she was spotted wearing a suit. Her sisters Zahara and Vivienne wore dresses and looked very girly.

Even if Shiloh doesn’t dress like a typical girl, Angie and Brad are okay with her unique style. In fact, during her interview with Reuters, Angelina said that her daughter’s fashion choices were fascinating and she also claimed that she would never force any of her kids to be anything that they are not.

Brad once told Oprah Winfrey that his daughter didn’t want to be addressed by her name. Instead, she preferred to be called John.

Shiloh reportedly implemented the name change at just two-years-old, revealing that she either wants to be called John or Peter.