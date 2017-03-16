Angelina Jolie Always Felt Brad Pitt Would Go Back To Jennifer Aniston, Says Author Ian Halperin

Angelina Jolie always felt that she would lose Brad Pitt to Jennifer Aniston – the woman she took him from – that is the latest bombshell dropped by Ian Halperin.

New York Times bestselling author and controversial filmmaker Ian Halperin is promoting his upcoming the documentary called “Broken: The Incredible Story of Brangelina,” and has therefore conducted several interviews.

Last year, while talking about the film, the Canadian investigative journalist said he had some major revelations in store, and now he is proving that he was not lying.

The writer said despite being together for over a decade; Jolie never felt that Pitt was hers to keep.

Jolie is a great mother and talented actress, but she is also a very jealous woman – she is envious of Amal Clooney’s accomplishments – and believes that Pitt’s heart still belonged to her former spouse.

The documentary filmmaker shared: “I truly believe that Angie always harbored the fear that Brad and Jen were secretly in contact and might reconnect. Angie is quite jealous and insecure. ”

Halperin published a book in 2009 called “Brangelina: The Untold Story of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie” and predicted that they would split in 2016.

The filmmaker went on to say: “She really wanted Brad to distance himself from Jen completely after he left her. No matter how much Brad assured her, Angie, deep down, always feared he would go back to Jen.”

Jolie is said to be furious that Mr. Pitt rushed back to his ex so rapidly.

According to Halperin, the mother of six went through the roof with anger when rumors started swirling around claiming that French actress Marion Cotillard has an affair with Pitt.

He revealed: “It stings for Angelina to know that Brad still thinks about Jen and wants to stay connected to her. Angie went wild when rumors spread that Brad had cheated on her with Marion Cotillard, 42, last year.”

Advertisement

Do you believe that Pitt never stopped loving Aniston even when he was with Jolie?