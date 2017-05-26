Angelina Jolie Adopts More Children In Secret?

This week, Angelina Jolie was spotted out and about, and she had new kids with her! Did the Hollywood divorcee adopt again?

It is no secret that the philanthropist and humanitarian is a fan of having many kids and for years it seemed like her family kept expanding.

But just when we thought that six was the magic number of children, it looks like the star may have decided to adopt again!

Of course, at this point, nothing is certain yet, but the actress was spotted by eyewitnesses on an outing with a few of her kids, including Shiloh, Zahara, and twins Vivienne and Knox.

But the large family was also joined by several other children.

To help her keep track and take care of the huge group of preteens, she brought along an entire army of nannies and bodyguards.

Although it is not official, the adoption would not really surprise us as Jolie has remained open about enlarging her family even after her divorce from Brad Pitt.

The new kids seemed to be very close with Shiloh.

Meanwhile, Brad Pitt has started to get back in shape after months of struggling with his weight and with alcohol addiction.

Some sources have even claimed that the actor is doing whatever it takes to win back Jolie and the kids, which means boozing is a big no-no!

But is the actor aware that if his alleged plan works he may become the father of more than six kids?

Either way, we are very curious to find out who the new kids are and whether the actress has taken them under her roof!

Perhaps they’re just Shiloh’s friends, and everybody is overreacting! We’ll have to wait and see.

Advertisement

Do you believe Angelina Jolie should adopt more kids?