Angelina Jolie Adopted Maddox With ‘Fake’ Details – Cambodian Worker Speaks Amid Brad Pitt Divorce

Angelina Jolie is being accused by a man named Mounh Sarath of lying to officials in Cambodia to help her and former husband, Billy Bob Thornton, adopt Maddox Jolie-Pitt.

Mr. Sarath said he was asked to lie on the boy’s adoption papers so Jolie and Thornton could quickly move to America with Maddox.

The aid worker did not reveal if it was the actress who personally asked him to forge the document or if disgraced officials contacted him at the orphanage in Battambang, Cambodia where the child was living.

Sarath said that he inaccurately said he was Maddox’s father to speed up the adoption process.

The Cambodian aid worker made the explosive revelations in the British newspaper The Sun.

The man told the Sunday newspaper by law he is legally the teenager’s father.

Sarath confessed: “In court documents, Maddox is still my son. She never cleared this up.

She had to change his name, so the only way was for me to do it. I said he’s my son.”

The man added that he had a heated argument with Jolie over the matter. He stated: “I would be happy if Cambodia didn’t see her again.”

In 2001, as she was filming her hit action movie, “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider,” in the Southeast Asian country, Jolie decided she wanted to love and care for a baby boy named Rath Vibol.

In 2002, during a humanitarian trip to the country, Thornton and Jolie applied to adopt the seven-month-old baby – but the process was put on pause after U.S. government banned adoptions from Cambodia amid allegations of child trafficking.

It is worth noting that the head of the agency handling Jolie’s adoption was arrested and convicted after it was proven that they were taking part in an extensive list of illegal activities including visa fraud and money laundering.

Jolie and her estranged husband, Brad Pitt, (Pitt adopted Maddox in 2006), who are in the middle of a bitter divorce, have not commented on the story.