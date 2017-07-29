Angelina Jolie Admits She Is Sad That Her Marriage With Brad Pitt Failed – They Are Never Getting Back Together

Angelina Jolie is very sad that she was not able to save her marriage with Brad Pitt and at this point, no one expects them to reconcile.

The children remain their top priority, but the critically-acclaimed actress and director is finally at peace with how things played out.

The devoted mother of six knows that in some relationships it is impossible to go back and she is convinced that filing for divorce in September 2016 was the best decision for her family.

To some extent, Mr. Pitt shares that assessment because, in a recent interview, he came clean about some of the things he did that contributed to this situation.

Jolie is looking forward, no matter what. An insider shared: “Too much water has passed under the bridge for Angelina [Jolie] to even consider getting back with Brad [Pitt]. The trust is gone, and things were said, by both of them, that can never be fully forgotten. Angelina’s feelings towards Brad are very conflicted — she will always love him in a way because he is the father of her children, but she also harbors a lot of anger towards him still. That anger has dissipated a lot since the split last year, but it is still there, and Angelina is not prepared, or able, to let it go just yet.”

The chatty source also added: “Even though Brad has addressed his issues and has quit drinking, Angelina has no intentions of reuniting. She is extremely sad that the marriage failed, but at the same times is feeling stronger than ever now that she is on her own. Angelina is now committed to being a single mother, and all of her energy is going into raising her children and fulfilling all of her humanitarian duties the very best she can. Right now, Angelina is happy being single, and doesn’t want the distraction of a man in her life.”

Some Pitt fans still have the impression that she is trying to blame him for the split. When things go south in a marriage, the two parties carry some responsibility.

Those critics believe that it is a PR ploy designed to paint her as a victim.