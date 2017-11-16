Angelina Jolie Addresses Harvey Weinstein Scandal In Emotional Speech

For the first time, Angelina Jolie is speaking out after the Harvey Weinstein sex scandal broke.

Since The New York Times and The New Yorker published pieces about Weinstein’s scandalous past, more than 50 women have come forward to say they were sexually assaulted or raped by the disgraced media mogul.

Jolie stated that she had a “bad experience” with Weinstein in a hotel room in the 1990s which prompted her to cut ties with him.

Brad Pitt’s estranged wife said at the time: “I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did.This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable.”

A person close to Jolie added: “After the incident in the hotel room, Angelina refused to be affiliated or participate in any project, film — anything else — having to do with Harvey Weinstein.”

Weinstein denied the allegations via a rep who said: “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but concerning any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual.”

While appearing at the U.N. Peacekeeping Defense Ministerial Conference in Vancouver, Jolie addressed the matter in a speech where she said: “Sexual violence is everywhere – in the industry where I work, in business, in universities, in politics, in the military, and across the world. All too often, these kinds of crimes against women are laughed off, depicted as a minor offense by someone who cannot control themselves, as an illness, or as some exaggerated sexual need. But a man who mistreats women is not oversexed. He is abusive.”

Jolie went on to explain: “Sexual violence a critical obstacle to achieving women’s equality and our full human rights. It is cheaper than a bullet, and it has lasting consequences that unfold with a sickening predictability that make it so cruelly effective.”

Some fans wonder why did Jolie wait so long to get vocal on this topic.