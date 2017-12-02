Angelina Feels Like Divorcing Brad Is ‘The Biggest Regret Of Her Life,’ Sources Say – Refuses To Finalize Divorce Despite Being Offered $100 Million!

Some allegations state that Angelina Jolie is crying over the fact that Brad Pitt has no intention of calling off their initial divorce plans. The Hollywood actress, who filed for a divorce back in September of 2016 apparently had a change of heart in the meantime and wants to give their marriage another chance. However, her fellow actor ex is not on board!

As fans may remember, not only was Brad slandered in the press for being a bad dad as a consequence of their divorce announcement, but he struggled with substance abuse throughout the marriage as well and does not wish to return to that nightmare.

That being said, despite admitting he had problems with alcohol use, Pitt has always denied abusing any of his six children, as Jolie alleged.

Though Angie never commented on reports of Brad being abusive, many think she was the one to paint him is such a bad light on purpose, as she was determined to put an end to the marriage.

But now, Pitt is moving on from all of it, something Jolie doesn’t seem to be able to do.

In fact, some sources claim she is completely heartbroken that he’s over her.

She believes she’s made the biggest mistake of her life, but her former husband is not mentally prepared to put himself in a destructive relationship with her again.

Instead of thinking about rekindling their romance, Brad Pitt has been focusing on finalizing the nasty divorce and also, even more importantly, getting joint custody of his six children with Angelina.

Meanwhile, Jolie, who is yet to open up about the divorce process, supposedly turned down no less than $100 million to finalize the divorce, meaning that she is really not ready to put an end to their marriage!

Advertisement

Do you believe Brad Pitt will end up coming back to his ex-wife?