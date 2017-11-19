Angelina And Brad’s Six Children Beg Them To All Spend Christmas As A Family – Is It Possible?

We have found out what Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s six children want for Christmas, and it cannot be bought! According to sources close to the estranged couple, the kids want nothing more than to all spend the holidays as a family. However, it looks like they’d need a Christmas miracle for that to happen.

Insiders say that Jolie already has plans to ‘take the kids away for Christmas. She’d love to go to Cambodia and spend the holidays there. But, Brad wants to spend time with the children too, so he has begged Angelina to stay in town.’

It seems like she might not be able to force the children to come with considering they are really adamant about including their father in their holiday celebrations.

‘They hate to think of him being on his own, so it seems like Angelina will end up giving in and staying in Los Angeles. As they live really close now it is likely that Angie will have the kids Christmas Eve and Christmas day morning, then they will go to their dad’s for a few hours before heading back to Angelina’s for dinner,’ the source explained.

Of course, the children are still not too excited at the prospect of being driven back and forth between their parents’ homes.

They want to spend Christmas with both Brad and Angelina but that is apparently not an option.

Advertisement

‘Brad and Angelina have come pretty far since their break-up, but they are definitely not at the stage of being friends yet.’