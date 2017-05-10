Andy Cohen Unveils His Opinion On Phaedra Being Exposed As A Liar On ‘RHOA’ Finale

All fans and viewers of parts three and four of the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion special were extremely shocked to find out that Phaedra Parks was behind the seediest rumor of the season. According to the show’s executive producer, Andy Cohen, he felt the same way.

While speaking with US Weekly, Cohen, the one who hosted the intense four-part reunion, has revealed the way he felt when Phaedra admitted that she screwed up.

Her mistake was starting the rumors according to which Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker planned on drugging Porsha Williams with the intention of taking advantage of her sexuality, so to speak.

“I was just very surprised — not just by the revelation that Phaedra spread. I was surprised by her,” he admitted. “She seemed kind of withdrawn about it.”

He exposed even more on Phaedra’s desire to pull out of the situation, so he also spoke on how her relationship with the rest of the Housewives has transformed since that particular revelation.

“I don’t get the sense that she has [talked to the other Housewives],” Cohen said.

Regarding their friendship as cast mates, all these seem to have reached the final point of no return as “It seems a little precarious,” as he said.

Recent reports have confirmed the fact that Phaedra will not be coming back for the 10th season of RHOA because of the network, Bravo, which felt like her latest actions have been way too damaging to recover from.

RHOA is an American reality television series that premiered on October 7 in 2008, on Bravo. It was developed as the third installment of the Real Housewives franchise, and it followed the Real Housewives of Orange County and New York City. Now, the show is in its ninth season, and it focuses on personal and professional lives of a few women from Atlanta, Georgia.