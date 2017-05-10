FREE NEWSLETTER
Andy Cohen Unveils His Opinion On Phaedra Being Exposed As A Liar On ‘RHOA’ Finale

Brandon Fitch Posted On 05/10/2017
All fans and viewers of parts three and four of the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion special were extremely shocked to find out that Phaedra Parks was behind the seediest rumor of the season. According to the show’s executive producer, Andy Cohen, he felt the same way.

While speaking with US Weekly, Cohen, the one who hosted the intense four-part reunion, has revealed the way he felt when Phaedra admitted that she screwed up.

Her mistake was starting the rumors according to which Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker planned on drugging Porsha Williams with the intention of taking advantage of her sexuality, so to speak.

“I was just very surprised — not just by the revelation that Phaedra spread. I was surprised by her,” he admitted. “She seemed kind of withdrawn about it.”

He exposed even more on Phaedra’s desire to pull out of the situation, so he also spoke on how her relationship with the rest of the Housewives has transformed since that particular revelation.

“I don’t get the sense that she has [talked to the other Housewives],” Cohen said.

Regarding their friendship as cast mates, all these seem to have reached the final point of no return as “It seems a little precarious,” as he said.

Recent reports have confirmed the fact that Phaedra will not be coming back for the 10th season of RHOA because of the network, Bravo, which felt like her latest actions have been way too damaging to recover from.

RHOA is an American reality television series that premiered on October 7 in 2008, on Bravo. It was developed as the third installment of the Real Housewives franchise, and it followed the Real Housewives of Orange County and New York City. Now, the show is in its ninth season, and it focuses on personal and professional lives of a few women from Atlanta, Georgia.

4 Comments

Treena Beasley
05/10/2017 at 7:46 pm
Reply

I’m curious to know if the story about Phaedra’s office being bombed was a flat out lie too. She made it up. Phaedra lost Apollo and all her friends. She was mad at Kandi and Todd for being friends with Apollo when they broke up. And she lost her mind. What happened to her funeral business idea…she’s going to need it. A shame!!

Phaedra is a lawyer. And she’s old enough to know better. She defamed Kandi & Todd, plus defamation of character and slander is a serious crime.

She had to be fired defamation is a crime. Phaedra should know better. She opened herself up to be sued big time.


RAYE MOORE
05/10/2017 at 1:24 pm
Reply

People need to quit yeah she should not have repeated it …but that’s not a reason to fire anyone they let porsha come back after fighting fake Kenya


Dolores Arellano
05/10/2017 at 11:27 am
Reply

We shouldn’t be so shocked that it was Phaedra she was well on her way to being exposed I just can’t believe it took so long and to top it off she didn’t at all seem apologetic to poor Kandi and Todd ,Shame,shame,shame on you fakeadra oops I mean Phaedra and your supposed to be an example to the youth you have been sponsoring I can only hope and pray that they are a little more forgiving then the people you have nearly come close to absolutely destroying you say you are a Christian and that you in no way we’re angry with Kandi WOW what bull#$@ I sure would hate to see you not a Christian and you be pissed at me . Oh gosh I could imagine what you would be capable of doing . Thank God you don’t run our country we already have one destructive person doing that.


Vivian hargrove
05/10/2017 at 11:13 am
Reply

What case have Phaedra ever won other then Bobby Brown?
She must have Screwed her way through Law School. In order to pass the bar.


