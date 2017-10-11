Andy Cohen Replaces Kathy Griffin As Co-Host In CNN’s New Years Eve Broadcast

Andy Cohen will take Kathy Griffin’s place while counting down the clock during CNN’s New Year’s Eve Live broadcast in New York this year. Anderson Cooper, the primary host of the event, said that “Andy is the life of the party” and will undoubtedly be the perfect addition to this year’s New Year’s bash.

As you may know, CNN fired Kathy from her position in May after her highly controversial photo where she posed along with a prop designed to imitate Donald Trump’s head.

Her termination came less than 24 hours after the photo was widely shared on social media while causing an uproar in the process.

"Come see the legendary Kathy Griffin lift the Mask off lots of people places and things with ruthless comedic precision." Great write up for my upcoming world tour in The UK Daily Mail: goo.gl/SbEbo9 (Link In Bio) A post shared by Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) on Oct 11, 2017 at 1:52pm PDT

During a press conference, Griffin said the “termination was hurtful” even though her photo was immoral.

Despite her apology, Kathy claimed the president bullied her. Additionally, she conceded that she “went too far” and since then, had claimed she is “no longer sorry” for the image after the FBI halted their investigation of the contentious comic.

After CNN relieved Griffin from her duties, Cooper said he was “appalled” by the photo. He went on record to state, “I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in.”

He added that it was “disgusting” and wholly “inappropriate.” However, in discussion with Andy Cohen during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Cooper stated he was still friends with the disgraced comic following her forced resignation.

Advertisement

According to reports, Cohen and Cooper are good friends and have been pals for a while. Additionally, Cohen shared the news of his position during the New Years Eve broadcast on social media. It will be the 11th year of CNN’s hosting of the New Years Eve show.