Andy Cohen Has Major Plans To Shake Up The ‘Real Housewives Of Orange County’ For Season 13

Following a lackluster Season 12 of the Real Housewives of Orange County, Andy Cohen has some major shakeups in store for the coming season. Between the lack of drama and the increased level of pettiness, it’s no secret that Season 12 was hard to watch at times. Fortunately, it sounds like the executive producer has a few tricks in mind to turn things around for Bravo’s longstanding franchise.

According to All About the Real Housewives, Cohen talked about the new season on his radio series and admitted that Season 12 wasn’t great. He also said that he and the other producers listened to the criticism and are planning on shaking things up moving forward.

Cohen didn’t go into any specifics about his plan, but his comments could mean that some big casting changes will be announced soon.

Andy Cohen Finally Owns Up To How Bad Season 12 of RHOC Was! Plus What Changes Is He Planning To Revive The Franchise https://t.co/39LiqDWu3H — Gina Lawriw (@GinaLawriw) December 13, 2017

That said, the only part of the season that Cohen liked was the very end, which saw Vicki Gunvalson finally making amends with Shannon Beador and Tamra Judge.

Speaking of Gunvalson, the RHOC star recently commented on the rumors that she was taking drugs during the cast trip to Iceland. According to Champagne and Shade, Kelly Dodd admitted that she gave Gunvalson Adderall during the RHOC reunion. Peggy Sulahian also revealed that she handed Gunvalson some Nyquil.

A few days later, Cohen tweeted about the revelations, to which Gunvalson denied. It isn’t clear if Gunvalson took the drugs that Dodd gave her, though producers will probably investigate the matter moving forward.

One of the only positive notes to come out of Season 12 was Gunvalson’s reconciliation with Judge and Beador. Although it was great to see the ladies make amends, All About the Real Housewives reports that their truce may not last.

In fact, Meghan King Edmonds was recently asked about the situation and admitted that she’s doubtful Gunvalson will play nice moving forward. Edmonds, of course, hopes that her co-stars can keep the peace but, given Gunvalson’s history of feuding, she realizes that it probably won’t last long.

Meghan King Edmonds seemingly fired back over Vicki Gunvalson diss: https://t.co/yNNpMBLxS1 — Us Weekly (@usweekly) December 13, 2017

Considering Cohen’s radio comments, many fans are wondering if Season 13 will feature a completely new slate of cast members. It’s hard to see the show getting rid of longtime cast members like Gunvalson, Beador, and Judge, but it’s possible that a few of the newer Housewives will get the boot.

There have already been rumors that Peggy Sulahian and Lydia McLaughlin have been fired, reports of which both women have denied are true. There has even been some speculation that Cohen will bring back Gretchen Rossi, to which Judge flat out said isn’t true.

Unfortunately, we won’t know any information about casting changes until at least a few more weeks. The series just wrapped up its two-part reunion, and casting doesn’t even start until well after the reunions are over.

Advertisement

This means we still have a few more weeks until we know for sure which cast members are returning and how Cohen plans on shaking things up.