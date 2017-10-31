FREE NEWSLETTER
Home » Entertainment

Andy Cohen Gets His ‘Housewives Army’ And Other Celeb Friends To Fight For Him Against New Nemesis Kathy Griffin

Nick Markus Posted On 10/31/2017
andy cohen kathy griffinSource: aol.com

It looks like Andy Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live ‘army of women’ is very devoted to him and ready to strike back! As you may already be aware, shamed comedian Kathy Griffin slammed Cohen for not only claiming he didn’t really know her but for also allegedly offering her drugs – twice!

Now, the man has declared war and he has an entire army of Housewives to lead him to victory!

‘Andy’s rallied his army of Housewives to defend him and trash Kathy. He’s pulling in all his Housewives. Andy literally has an army of women who love talking to the press, so expect them all to defend him and keep this story alive,’ one source close to the man revealed.

But despite the fact that Cohen doesn’t mind the public feud with Griffin as he thinks it’s quite fun, his WWHL bosses seem to disagree.

‘Bravo would rather no one says anything. They do not want to give this any more attention and want it to go away,’ the insider explained.

But Andy can’t help himself as he really likes to be in the spotlight ‘and, in a crazy way, he’s enjoying all this! He can’t just shut up and not respond.’

And while it is pretty certain that the Real Housewives army will be by his side during the fight against new enemy Kathy Griffin, the source was not sure whether or not the man will get famous pals Sarah Jessica Parker and Kelly Ripa involved as well.

We’ll just have to wait and see! Do you believe he needs more celebs to have his back in this feud with the ‘unhinged’ comedian or will the Housewives be more than enough to win his war?

1 Comment

Cafolyn Ross
10/31/2017 at 3:28 pm
Reply

ANDY, STOP. Obviously, you guys weren’t REAL friends from the beginning. Real friends work through differences. Reassess what real love as it relates to friendship, really is. I hope when dust settles, there is something to salvage. God Speed!


