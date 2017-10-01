Andrew Garfield Slams Donald Trump Saying He’s “An Idiot Celebrity”

In discussion with The Sunday Times, Andrew Garfield, the actor from The Amazing Spider-Man, had a few things to say about not only Donald Trump but the culture of the United States in general. According to Garfield, “there is this weird idolizing of celebrities” in America and he “can relate” because when he sees people who are mega-stars, he notices they become uncomfortable upon fan adulation.

He added, “look who’s in the White House. It’s an idiot celebrity, and we enabled that.” Despite his strong words for Donald Trump, he thinks it’s everyone’s fault rather than just the people who voted for him.

The Spiderman actor continued by criticizing the American tendency of idol worship saying, “we started worshipping things that are empty and false, and, you know, here we are.”

A post shared by Andrew Garfield (@andrew_garfield83) on Feb 3, 2017 at 6:07am PST

He added, “it’s not sneery,” but we’re all subjected to “brainwashing” according to the actor.

And while Garfield may have a point when describing the idolizing of celebrity culture on the American cultural landscape, it appears that he misses the whole point of why Donald won in the first place.

As people like Conrad Black have noted, Trump won due to the working classes’ contempt for the media, the Hollywood elite, and politicians in general. Trump campaigned as exactly the opposite of those features of American culture.

Be that as it may, Garfield has found himself in hot water on other occasions, including for his comments in another interview where he claimed he was “practically a gay man,” even though he was merely portraying a gay person. At the time, he explained himself by arguing he was only trying to encapsulate the role in all of its entirety.