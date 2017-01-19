Anderson Cooper Stands For Donald Trump (Again) And Blasts Barack Obama

CNN news anchor Anderson Cooper seems to have a bone to pick with President Barack Obama. This week, for the second time, the host of “Anderson Cooper 360°” slammed Mr. Obama for comments he made. On Wednesday, Cooper was hosting a panel live from Washington DC ahead of Donald Trump’s inauguration when he took a swipe at POTUS for remarks he made during his last press conference. The journalist was accompanied by political analyst Kirsten Power and Van Jones, also a commentator, who served as Obama’s Special Advisor for Green Jobs.

Mr. Obama told reporters that after leaving office, he plans to speak out if President Donald Trump carries out some of his controversial plans. Obama said he would put his paid speeches and golf playing on pause if the New York billionaire decides to go ahead with his Muslim ban.

During the 2016 race, Trump had promised to make it impossible for Muslim from certain countries to enter the United States. Obama also said he would be vocal if the reality star goes ahead with the mass deportation of undocumented immigrants including the so-called Dreamers.

Dreamers are young people, who came to this country illegally when they were babies or children and had received a reprieve from the president via an executive order known as DACA.

Obama said he would come out of retirement if Trump and Republicans continue to restrict voting rights of minorities with lawsuits and conservative policies. Obama said: “And for me, at least, I would put in that category efforts to round up kids who have grown up here and for all practical purposes are American kids, and send them someplace else, when they love this country, they are our kids’ friends and their classmates and are now entering into community colleges or in some cases serving in our military …'”

He added: “The notion that we would just arbitrarily, or because of politics, punish those kids, when they didn’t do anything wrong themselves, I think would be something that would merit me speaking out. It doesn’t mean that I would get on the ballot anywhere.”

Cooper reminded viewers that after Obama won the election in 2008, President George W. Bush said that the new commander-in-chief deserved his silence. Mr. Bush moved to his ranch in Texas, and for the past eight years, he has been busy painting, giving speeches, and doing charity works. He has never spoken about Mr. Obama.

Cooper wondered why won’t Obama give Trump the same courtesy. The CNN anchor said: “George W. Bush could have said when President Obama became president, well, when the core values of the Second Amendment are threatened I’m going to speak up. Yet, he didn’t. He said he deserved silence. Why doesn’t Donald Trump deserve President Obama’s silence?”

Jones had a very brutal answer for the television personality: “Very simple. Because Obama came in to fix things that were broke. Trump is coming in to break things that Obama fixed.”

It looks like Cooper is desperate to land an interview with Trump.