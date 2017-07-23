Anderson Cooper Pays Emotional Tribute To Late Brother Who Committed Suicide

Anderson Cooper is remembering his beloved older brother, Carter, on the 29th anniversary of his tragic death. Yesterday, July 22, the 50-year-old CNN host took to social media to share a tribute to his sibling who took his own life at the age of only 23.

Carter committed suicide in July of 1988, and the passing naturally scarred his brother deeply.

Anderson posted a black and white photo on his personal Instagram account showing him and his brother as kids, captioning it: ‘My brother, Carter Cooper. Jan 27, 1965 – July 22, 1988. Hard to believe it has been 29 years. He remains in my heart, golden and true.’

In addition, Cooper’s mother, Gloria Vanderbilt, took to social media to remember her son as well with a slideshow of the late Carter.

‘Not a day goes by that I do not think of him. He is close to me because he lives in my mind and heart forever,’

Sadly enough, Carter’s suicide came a decade after his father, Wyatt Cooper, passed away during heart bypass surgery.

The 23-year-old made the radical decision to end it all by jumping from the terrace of his family’s Manhattan penthouse.

Vanderbilt and Anderson’s story was previously revealed in the memoir The Rainbow Comes and Goes: A Mother and Son Talk About Life, Love, and Loss, and in the 2016 documentary, Nothing Left Unsaid: Gloria Vanderbilt and Anderson Cooper.

The meaningful documentary even debuted at Sundance and premiered on HBO in April of 2016.

