Anderson Cooper Defends Donald Trump After John Lewis’ Attack

CNN anchor and former child model Anderson Cooper has found a way to anger many liberals. Late last week, the host of “Anderson Cooper 360°” had a panel, which included Paul Begala and Kayleigh McEnany and they were discussing Donald Trump’s eye-popping feud with John Lewis. To be fair, this time around it was not the mogul, who fired the first shot, but he sure fought back hard. In a preview of an interview with “Meet The Press,” Lewis, a civil rights hero, said he was not attending Trump’s inauguration on January 20.

The reason? Like millions of Americans and the intelligence community, the congressman from Georgia believes that Russian hackers under the order of Vladimir Putin spoiled the 2016 presidential election for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Frustrated by Russia’s illegal and unprecedented actions, Mr. Lewis said that Trump is not a legitimate leader because he was aided. The Democrat told Chuck Todd: “I believe in forgiveness. I believe in trying to work with people. It’s going to be hard. It’s going to be very difficult. I don’t see this president-elect as a legitimate president.” He added: “I think the Russians participated in helping this man get elected. And they helped destroy the candidacy of Hillary Clinton.”

The former host of “Anderson Live” said that while he understands that Lewis is not a fan of the billionaire, it is not wise of him to question the legitimacy of his presidency. The journalist went on to say that if Republicans said the same thing about Clinton if she had been elected, a major controversy would have ensued.

Mr. Cooper has been covering politics for more than 20 years now, so it is hard to comprehend his rookie error in the segment. Trump’s legitimacy is being questioned like George W. Bush’s because they both failed to win the popular vote. Clinton received more than 2.6 million votes over Trump. Moreover, the behavior of FBI Director James Comey was a major factor in the race.

Cooper does not need to defend Trump, at 7 in the morning on Saturday, he woke up and rushed to Twitter to blast Lewis. He tweeted: “Congressman John Lewis should spend more time on fixing and helping his district, which is in horrible shape and falling apart.”

The “Art of the Deal” author returned to social media in the late hours of Saturday to give Lewis another piece of his mind. He said: “Congressman John Lewis should finally focus on the burning and crime infested inner-cities of the U.S. I can use all the help I can get!”

If you attack Trump, he will fight back; it is as simple as that.