Analyst Reveals Ryan Seacrest’s Net Worth! – Check It Out Here!

As Celebrity Insider readers know, Ryan Seacrest was recently announced to be Kelly Ripa’s new co-host. It isn’t a big surprise Ryan has become one of the most successful television hosts, with American Idol being his greatest accomplishment.

Along with his great achievements, comes a great amount of wealth.

Forbes estimated Seacrest’s earnings last year alone, totaled over $55 million! He is by far, one of the wealthiest men on television today.

Along with his role on American Idol, his On Air With Ryan Seacrest radio show, and his role as the executive producer in Keeping Up With The Kardashians and its subsidiary productions, Ryan’s total net value is close to $350 million, according to AOL.

The host of American Idol wasn’t always a big earner in Hollywood.

At the start of his career, he was just a regular guy trying to make it big in the entertainment apex of Los Angeles.

In 2000, he guest-starred on an episode of Beverly Hills 90210 as a fake game show host with Tori Spelling.

He was given the opportunity to host the popular show Family Feud, but he turned it down at the last minute to host American Idol, which went on to be one of the most popular reality TV shows in the history of television.

In fact, American Idol was the show that kickstarted the wave of reality shows in the past 20 years.

In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in 2016, Seacrest said, “it was either take Family Feud for the future thing or wait to see what this other thing was and somehow I debated all weekend long. Somehow on that Monday I called them and said, ‘I think I’m going to wait for this other thing.’ The other thing happened to be American Idol.'”

Ryan went on to be the host of American Idol, created by FOX, for a whopping 15 seasons.