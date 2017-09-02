An Instagram Bug Leaked Many Celebrities’ Private Information!

It turns out that the bug that affected Instagram users everywhere had a wider impact than what was originally thought. The virus – which at first took hold of Selena Gomez’s account that led to the release of nude images of Justin Bieber – has apparently affected many other celebrities.

And while the social media platform claimed it was limited to holders of verified accounts, it appears as if it hit non-verified members as well.

Not long after the hack was announced, internet-criminals created a database called, Doxagram, which allowed for users to search for victims’ contact information.

The illegal platform charged $10 for every search.

The hacker in question provided a list of 1,000 accounts, and it included some of the most famous public figures today.

However, according to the big wigs at Instagram, it affected a “low number” of people.

There are currently more than 700 million Instagram users, and the hackers claimed they have information on 6 million of them.

So, in summation, it is a small percentage of users, but it is still a lot of personal information.

The site has since been shut down, but celebrity info is still floating around on whats called the Dark Web, the part of the internet which isn’t ranked by search engines.

According to a firm called RepKnight, it is has been reported that many people’s information has been leaked like, Leonardo DiCaprio, Zac Efron, Channing Tatum, Zac Efron, Victoria Beckham, Beyoncé, Snoop Dogg, and Adele among many others.

It even hit the fighter, Floyd Mayweather, just a week after he beat Conor MacGregor in Las Vegas. It looks like no one is safe from computer hackers, as their level of sophistication is reaching never-before-seen heights. Now it’s time for us to make sure our information hasn’t been doxed….