Amy Schumer’s Dad Bursts Into Tears After Meeting the Love of His Life, Goldie Hawn

Goldie Hawn can still work her magic on men and she has totally proved this when she met Amy Schumer’s father, Gordon Schumer, who seems to be her no.1 fan, and who unfortunately is also suffering from multiple sclerosis. During their encounter, Amy’s wheelchair bound dad has suddenly began crying after meeting the actress from The First Wives Club.

Goldie has posted the emotional video on her Instagram and it’s sweet and sensible beyond words.

After seeing her father’s reaction, Amy made a little joke saying that “You gotta play it cool!” and her father responded “I can’t.”. Gordon wasn’t the only one who was emotional during the meeting because even the Hollywood popular actress got all teary.

Last year, Goldie Hawn did an interview with Mo Rocca about how her own father’s diagnosis affected her when she was only 12 years old. Her words sounded like this: “It affects your relationships for sure. Everybody I meet and I’m like, ‘Yeah, he’s cool, but would, like, would I push him in a wheelchair? You know, would I want him to push me?’ So, yeah, I go there pretty quick. Other people are like, ‘Should we go to Hawaii on vacation?’ I’m like, ‘Do I want you to change my colostomy bag?’ It just changes your perspective.”

Before attending the 2017 Met Gala, Amy and Goldie both did a Q&A event with The Moms which is a website that’s being hosted by Denise Albert and Melissa Musen Gerstein. Amy Schumer joked and said that she worked pretty hard not to be a mom but she eventually the star has admitted that she’s probably like it that someday she would become a mother: “I’m 35 I’m sick of thinking of myself, you know. I’m just like enough Amy, who cares.”

The actress has been dating Ben Hanisch, the famous furniture designer, for 18 months now. Who knows what the future has planned for the couple.