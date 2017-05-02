Amy Schumer Reveals She Plans To Be A Mom Soon

Amy Schumer is probably one of the top female comedians in the world right now. She just released her Netflix Leather Special this year and currently has a thriving relationship with her furniture designer boyfriend, Ben Danisch.

Advertisement

At this point, Amy may be ready to introduce a new member into the family. The 35-year-old joked about her current status as an aspiring mother in an interview with her co-star Goldie Hawn.

She said, “my uterus remains empty for now,” but she’d like to have kids of her own someday.

She went on, “I’ve worked very hard to not be a mom. But I’m 35; I’m sick of thinking of myself, you know? It’s just like ‘Enough Amy, who cares?'”

The interviewer asked her if she wanted to be a parent and she responded with, “yeah.”

In past interviews, Amy opened up about her relationship with her boyfriend and how “he’s cute, and he’s kind.”

Schumer explained that with some guys you find out later that they have a dark side but with her man, that simply isn’t the case.

In the May issue of Glamour UK, the comedienne said Ben Hanisch keeps her safe from unwanted attention.

“He’s very protective of me. Like not, overprotective, but if someone’s taking pictures of or filming in a restaurant, he’ll start taking pictures of them.”

“He’s really cool,” she said. “It’s not a problem to be around any of the sorts of people who are at these events. He takes it all in his stride. But when I say, ‘Shall we get out of here?’ he’s like, ‘Yes!’ I’m so lucky that I met him.”

Advertisement

Amy’s film Snatched, is due out in theaters on the 12th of May, 2017.