Amy Schumer No Longer in ‘Barbie’ Movie – Here’s Why

It looks like Amy Schumer, who is an American stand-up comedian, writer, actress, and producer will not be starring in the live-action movie Barbie after all.

The young comedian told the Hollywood Reporter she will no longer be able to commit to the Barbie flick due to scheduling conflicts.

She went on to say the film has so much promise and Mattel and the producers at Sony were such a pleasure to work with. Schumer said she is “bummed” but looking forward to seeing Barbie on the big screen.

The public found out she would be taking the iconic role in December, and she later responded to a deluge of negative attention following the casting because of her body and alleged inability to represent the character accurately.

Schumer responded to the haters by saying how proud of herself she is and how much she loves doing what she does for a living. She said the body-shamers don’t bother her because she doesn’t feel shame about it.

Amy told her Instagram followers she is fighting back against bullies and fighting for other people’s right to be themselves.

Mattel and producers Walter F. Parkes, Laurie Macdonald and Amy Pascal are still involved in the making of the movie, but the director of the film has not been decided on yet.

A Sony spokesperson said they support and respect Amy’s decision and they look forward to bring Barbie to the world and will be sharing updates on the upcoming movie as they come.

Amy has been very busy in the recent past. The comedian, who has recently released a new stand-up special on Netflix has joined the cast of the film She Came To Me with Steve Carell.

The next movie Amy Schumer will be promoting will be the Goldie Hawn comedy Snatched, which is scheduled to be released in May.