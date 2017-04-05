Amy Schumer Called A “Pig” By A Swimwear Designer!

Dana Duggan, a swimwear designer from Massachusetts, attacked Amy Schumer on social media after the 35-years old actress appeared in a white Ralph Lauren one-piece on the May cover of InStyle magazine.

Amy’s figure was the reason Duggan started the brawl in the comments section of InStyle’s Instagram account.

After the magazine posted a photo of its May cover, which featured the actress, the swimwear designer from Massachusetts expressed her opinion, claiming that InStyle could have found someone else to pose for them. Wow, now that’s harsh.

With the sentence “not everyone should be in a swimsuit”, Duggan surely attracted some negative vibes.

There were some followers of the magazine who reminded Duggan that swimwear is not just for women who are a size two and that people shouldn’t be ashamed of their body and that Amy looks very beautiful.

Still, the Massachusetts designer cited “freedom of speech” and added that Schumer looked like a pig. A rude comment that only added to the already bitter discussion.

It seems that Duggan started her swimwear business in the late 1990s, and now works by appointment only. Since 2015, she has been offering swimwear tips for women with different body types in Boston magazine. Pretty ironic, to be honest.

Responding to her comments, Dana Duggan said that she only wants to see healthy and fit models on the magazine covers and that she has the right to express what she thinks.

Hard to see how she figured out Amy Schumer isn’t healthy just by looking at her photo in the magazine?!

Unrealistic standards of beauty tend to do more harm to women than good. In 2017, we have models of all shapes and sizes, and we tend to agree that Dana’s opinion is too exaggerated and inappropriate.