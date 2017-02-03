Amy Schumer Blasts Donald Trump, Defends Chuck Schumer’s Right To Cry

Amy Schumer slams Donald Trump in defense of her cousin, Chuck Schumer, and the story has people talking. At this point, almost 99% of Hollywood has come out to criticize President Trump for what they call his extreme and dangerous policies. The latest star to get out of the woodwork and attack the brash billionaire is comedian and Hillary Clinton backer Amy Schumer. The 35-year-old writer did not approve of POTUS waking up in wee hours of the day to bash Chuck Schumer, the current Senate Minority Leader.

The Republican wrote earlier this week: “Nancy Pelosi and Fake Tears Chuck Schumer held a rally at the steps of The Supreme Court and mic did not work (a mess)-just like Dem party!” Mr. Trump was calling the senior United States senator from New York out after he held a press conference with several other Democrats to talk about the so-called Muslim ban.

While discussing those who would be affected by Trump’s travel ban, Mr. Schumer wept, which caused Trump to laugh at him via Twitter. The Snatched actress began her post by asking why in the world was Trump tweeting about Mr. Schumer’s tears when he has so many important matters to handle.

The Thank, You for Your Service actress, went on to talk about Navy’s SEAL Team 6 failed raid in Yemen that took place last Sunday. The disastrous attack cost Chief Petty Officer William Owens his life. The 8-year-old daughter of late al-Qaeda leader Anwar al-Awlaki was also killed.

The star of Inside Amy Schumer wrote: “This is what he was thinking about at 621am. This was his tweet after his first soldier died. Also 8 Yemeni women and 7 children died and trump called the raid “successful” Also I know chuck Schumer and HE CANNOT act trust me. He can barely smile on cue. He can’t help but be transparent and genuine. He was hurt for those people and all the people facing such unconstitutional injustice. Trump is about to bombard us with so many awful decisions.”

She added: “His Supreme Court pick will be terrifying and he will try and stop same sex adoption and all our other nightmares. We can’t get burnt out or overwhelmed and distracted. We need to stay focused and organized. Tell your friends who say “I’m just not political” that that doesn’t cut it anymore. We need people alert and fighting for each other’s rights. Tell your sheltered friends to wake up and help. ”

She concluded by: “If you live somewhere where youve never even met a Muslim person and it feels like this doesn’t really affect you. It does. A Muslim ban is so unconstitutional and cruel. They are good, hard working people and a refugee from the countries he isn’t letting people in from have never committed any acts of terrorism on US soil. Never. We need to fight this now and together. Call congress. Call the senate. We need to wake up and rise up together. People need our help.”

What are your thoughts on all these celebrities bashing Trump?