Amy Schumer And Her Boyfriend Ben Hanisch Split After Two Years Of Dating

Amy Schumer has been all over the world lately to promote her new movie Snatched, but one person has not been by her side, her boyfriend Ben Hanisch. Amy’s representative told E! News Schumer and Ben have decided to end their relationship.

The reason for their breakup isn’t known at this time, but the breakup comes as a surprise considering the way Amy gushed about him in the press.

However, they haven’t been seen in public together since their photos of each other on social media in February.

Only a few weeks ago, the actress and comedienne told Howard Stern they didn’t plan on getting married, and they met on a dating app called Raya.

She explained Ben was her first match, and she was attracted to him partly because of his cute picture where he was dancing with his grandma.

Amy said, there are “so many douches on there.”

According to the comedienne, it’s mostly guys without shirts on, and there is always one picture where they’re in Europe while they’re holding an old school camera and wearing a scarf.

It’s possible Amy may be exaggerating, but who knows?

Schumer has never been shy when it comes to talking about her relationship in public; she even said Ben was really her first real boyfriend.

She said she feels like “Ben is the first guy who’s really been my boyfriend,” however, Amy knows there would be guys she has been with in the past who wouldn’t be happy to hear that.

Despite how well it was going at the time, she went on to explain it had the tendency to get overwhelming at times. Amy said “being in love is the scariest thing in the world,” because the emotions a couple has together are very high and the fear of loss is imminent.