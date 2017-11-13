Amy Schumer And Chef Chris Fischer Are Dating

Amy Schumer and chef Chris Fischer were spotted by photographers enjoying a dinner date in the Big Apple on the 7th of November. The 36-year-old comedienne and 37-year-old Beetlebung Farm Cookbook author hung out together at a candlelit dinner after Amy’s split from her former boyfriend, Ben Hanisch.

Amy and Ben split up after a year-and-a-half of dating in May this year, and in a statement to Us Weekly, her representative said they ended their relationship but still “remain friends.”

We grow and sell food at Beetlebung Farm. We also love to cook and eat it. Come enjoy our bounty 6 days a week (closed Wednesday's) at 24 Basin Road in Menemsha. When open the Beetlebung Farm Market doors are open from 11am until 7pm A post shared by Chris Fischer (@beetlebungfarm) on Jul 1, 2017 at 7:32pm PDT

As you may already know, Schumer and Hanisch starting dating in November of 2015 after they met using a dating app. In an interview with Marie Claire in July of 2016, Amy said she and Ben got along great despite her quirks.

Schumer has been on top of her game in recent months, as the comic who starred in the Netflix special, The Leather Special, got a substantial raise after finding out Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle made more money than her.

Amy – who was outraged to find out Netflix paid her less – demanded a higher salary and Netflix obliged. In an Instagram post at the time, the comedienne confirmed the news that she received a raise after asking for one.

Variety reported that Amy’s program did quite well on Netflix, so the streaming service was happy to comply with her request. Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle both received $20 million per production whereas Amy got a meager $11 million in comparison.

After the comic asked the question regarding the pay imbalance, Netflix decided it was only fair to pay her a similar amount.