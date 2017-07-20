Amy Adams Rocks Affordable But Gorgeous $50 Dress On The Red Carpet

Sometimes, celebrities wear affordable clothes too! This week, actress Amy Adams stepped out at the Giffoni Film Festival in Giffoni Valle Piana, Italy dressed in a stunning blue floral frock. But we learned something shocking – not only is the dress beautiful, but it’s also super cheap!

42-year-old Adams was an honoree at the event which she attended in order to teach a master class.

While there, the star simply slayed in the sleeveless, fit-and-flare knee-length blue patterned dress.

Source: usmagazine.com

But the best part is that that same floral dress can be bought for no more than $50 at Nordstrom, according to Yahoo Style.

In addition, it looks like a pretty similarly printed Vince Camuto ensemble but with a slightly different neckline is available on Amazon as well!

We definitely want one now as not only is it budget-friendly, it is also very easy to style!

Adams accessorized her ombré floral piece with a pair of sky-high black single-strap sandals.

As for her hair, the actress kept her strawberry blonde locks swept to the side with loose curls and a deep side-part.

Finally, she completed the look by adding a pair of dainty small hoops.

All in all, Adams obviously managed to look like the star she is at the red carpet event without spending too much money, and we should all follow her example.

What do you think about Amy Adams’ choice to go for such a cheap dress? Will you be copying the actress’ look this summer?