Amid Jay-Z And Beyoncé Feud, Kim Kardashian’s Barely-There Outfits Keep Kanye West On

Kim Kardashian has found in Kanye West, a very supportive husband. The rapper and fashion mogul is proud of her accomplishments.

This week, a new aspect of their three-year marriage was made public, and it is fascinating to say this least.

While some husbands like for their wives to be well covered when they are in public, Mr. West is the complete opposite.

The “Gold Digger” artist likes when the reality television icon shows off her sensational body for other people to admire.

The fact that his wife is liberated is something that turns on the “Stronger” singer and brings out his wild side.

West likes when Kim wears as little as possible and sometimes he is the one pushing her to go further.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 30, 2017 at 11:56am PDT

An insider has come to talk about the situation and said: “[Kim] has been working hard to get in shape, and she is really proud of the results. She thinks this is the best she is ever looked and loves showing off her hot new body. Overall Kim has been a lot more low key since the robbery, but she is finally feeling more back to her old self and a lot more confident.”

The source added: “The more confident she feels, she more she likes to wear scandalous outfits that highlight her curves. He loves it when Kim wears all these crazy and barely-there clothes. He is beyond proud of his woman, and it turns him on when other guys are looking at her and salivating over her.”

After a challenging year, it is nice to see that the famous couple has found its groove back.

The Paris robbery and the meltdown seem very far away as they focus more and more on their intimacy.

The subtle feud involving Jay-Z and Beyoncé probably contributed in driving them closer to each other in recent weeks.

The “Empire State Of Mind” rapper did not hold back on his latest album, 4:44, he called West “insane” and boasted about lending him 20 million dollars.

However, it was later revealed that the money was just an advance on the budget for The Life of Pablo Tour.

Kim is standing up for her man by showing critics that she is one of the hottest women in the entertainment industry.