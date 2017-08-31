FREE NEWSLETTER
America’s Sweetheart Sandra Bullock Lives Normal Life With Beau Bryan Randall And Kids

Serene Hughes Posted On 08/31/2017
When it comes to most A list celebrities, even the most private ones, uncovering bits and pieces of their personal lives really isn’t that difficult. When your career is steeped in blockbuster hits and high profile awards shows, it’s not really hard for the public to find out certain information. Except for those who live a low profile, simple life when they aren’t working.

This explains Sandra Bullock’s life perfectly. Despite her illustrious career that has spanned more than a decade, an Oscar win, and some high profile relationships, she actually lives a very low-key and normal life away from the media and glitz and glam.

She lives the majority of her life in complete privacy. So much so that it was recently revealed, after her sizable donation to Houston flood victims, she’s been donating millions to charity silently for years.

Bullock is perfectly content spending her time with boyfriend, Bryan Randall and her children Louis, 7, and Laila, 5.

She adopted both kids a few years ago and keeps them almost completely out of the public eye. Her and Randall began dating in 2015. She’s never publicly talked about their relationship but sources say they are very happy and have even discussed the possibility of marriage.

Randall is a former model and his good looks are definitely indicative of his prior career. He’s a towering silver fox with piercing blue eyes. Both have been reported to being incredibly devoted to parenthood.

Randall has a college aged daughter from a previous relationship and the two seem to be raising Louis and Laila together despite the fact that Bullock adopted them independently.

Her good-looking beau is also a businessman as he runs a very successful lifestyle photography company in L.A., Bryan Randall Photography. After transitioning from model to photographer, it seems that Randall was able to find his passion. His specialty is outdoor shoots and children.

It seems that Bullock has really found her groove in her personal life as she’s lived the life of limelight fervor and found that when she’s not shooting or promoting a movie, it simply isn’t for her. She enjoys the quiet normalcy that a private life provides.

