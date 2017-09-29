America’s Next Top Model Winner Eva Marcille Joins Real Housewives Of Atlanta Part-Time

According to sources, Eva Marcille, best known for winning America’s Next Top Model’s cycle three will be joining the hit Bravo series. Apparently, the 32-year-old star has already shot a lot of scenes for Real Housewives of Atlanta’s upcoming season 10.

Eva has filmed with Nene Leakes, and now, the producers are figuring out ways to add her to the cast full-time in season 11 as for now, she is part of the show only part-time.

Leakes has taken to social media not too long ago to post a photo that featured her with some members of the current lineup – Kenya Moore, Cynthia Bailey and Sheree Whitfield.

‘Oh yeah, we coming for yo a** Nov 5th only on @bravotv,’ Leakes captioned the Insta pic.

As fans of the show may remember, there were rumors that Leakes would appear part-time this season as well, but in June, she finally confirmed that is not the case.

Ever since she won America’s Next Top Model, Marcille focused on modeling of course and also appeared in many TV and film projects, such as Kevin Hart’s Real Husbands of Hollywood.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is set to return November 5 on Bravo.

