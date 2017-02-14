America’s Got Talent Looks for New Host After Nick Cannon’s Exit

Nick Cannon announced that he’s no longer going to host America’s Got Talent. The 36-years old actor and rapper explained the situation on Monday, on his Facebook account, and it looks that there’s no turning back.

The situation between Nick Cannon and the network’s executives got really tense after Mariah Carey’s former husband was threatened to be fired over a racial joke he made in a recent Showtime stand-up special.

The rapper said in his Facebook post that he was about to be punished for a joke and that really shook his spirit. NBC executives were concerned that Cannon’s gesture was in conflict with his contract, but was Cannon’s joke that bad for the brand?

“I honestly believe, once I started doing America’s Got Talent, they took my real n—r card. They did! Because then like these type of people started showing up to my shows”, said the actor during his Showtime special, Stand Up, Don’t Shoot, which premiered on Friday.

The joke was pointed towards three old white folks from the audience, and people actually laughed, without considering the comment racial at all.

Sad and angry at the same time, Nick said that his dignity or his integrity are not for sale, no matter the amount of money offered. Earlier in his Showtime special, Cannon made some jokes about NBC, pointing out the difference in the language he used in his show, compared to the more family-friendly one he was “forced” to adapt in the TV show.

Last Friday morning, Cannon gave an interview for Howard Stern, discussing possible reactions to his Showtime special. At that time, the America’s Got Talent host didn’t seem too worried. He laughed and even made another joke, saying that if NBC fired him, it would ensure him the possibility of suing the network for racial discrimination. ‘NBC hates black people!'” he concluded, with a smile on his face.