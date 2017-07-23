American Idol Winner Scotty McCreery Caught With Loaded Gun At Airport, Claims He Forgot He Had It!

The singer claimed he forgot he was in possession of the weapon. According to new reports, American Idol winner Scotty McCreery got in trouble with airport security because of a loaded gun.

The star was cited at Raleigh Durham International Airport for having a handgun with him – and it was also loaded!

Authorities revealed that they found a 9-millimeter handgun in McCreery’s backpack at a security checkpoint.

23-year-old McCreery claimed he had previously been at a firing range and forgot to take the gun out of the bag before heading to the airport.

Scotty was flying to Nashville, Tennessee at the time the incident took place.

The singer is a North Carolina native.

Although the situation was really shocking, law enforcers who showed up at the scene stated the American Idol winner did have a valid concealed carry permit.

He was cited for a misdemeanor concealed weapon permit violation and released shortly after.

Following his reckless carrying of a loaded gun without taking any safety measures in an airport, McCreery told WTVD-TV in an official statement that he has learned a lesson he will not forget, adding, ‘I take gun safety very seriously.’

We certainly hope so!

What do you think of the bizarre and dangerous incident involving the American Idol winner? Do you believe he really did forget about having the handgun in the backpack?