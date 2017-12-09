American Idol Winner Jordin Sparks Suffers The Loss Of Her Pet

Jordin Sparks, the American Idol winner, just got married as well as pregnant in recent months, but it hasn’t only been rainbows and sunshine for the singer. The “Battlefield” performer explained on Instagram recently that she suffered the loss of her beloved dog.
After eight years, Jordin and her soon-to-be-husband had to put their dog, Miles, down. She wrote on the platform that they had to “put my favorite boy, Miles, down today.”
We had to put my favorite boy, Miles, down today. My heart is absolutely broken. He's been a constant companion and source of unconditional love for the past 8 years. He was more than a pet, he was my friend. It sounds crazy but it's true. I think of the past 8 years and he's in almost every single memory I can conjure up. From triumphs to tears, happiness to heartbreak…he was there. And he always knew if something was up with me. He'd jump up next to me and just lay there and be with me. The sweetest ever. If you can, please pray for my family and for me. The sadness comes in waves and it's overwhelmingly crushing. RIP Miles I love you so much. I can't wait to see you again…I'll have your ball. 💔
Jordin said her “heart is broken” and he’s been a constant companion in her life for the last eight years. Sparks explained that her dog was a source of unconditional love and support.
Her post added that her schnauzer-bichon-poodle mix was more than a pet, he “was a friend.” Miles was there through thick-and-thin, through the best moments and the bad.
“From triumphs to tears, happiness to heartbreak, he was there.” The singer asked for her fans’ support during this challenging time. Sparks requested her fans to pray for her family, her dog, and herself.
Despite this short tragedy, Sparks has had a fortunate life – but not without hard work, of course. She first became famous back in 2007, after she won the sixth season of American Idol at the age of 17, making her the youngest singer to take the title in the history of the series.
Her eponymous album was certified platinum by the RIAA and sold over two million copies worldwide. The singer’s track, “No Air,” featured the R & B legend, Chris Brown. Sparks will go down in history as the third-highest-selling single by any American Idol contestant. Additionally, the singer earned a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals.
The title scared the heck out of me. I thought she miscarried. The bulletin popped up and I only saw suffer at the end.
Thank God it wasn’t the baby, but I feel her pain, after losing dogs and a cat most recently. I will pray for her and family.