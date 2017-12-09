FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
jordin sparks Lil Peep blake shelton meek mill fergie jay-z taylor swift beyonce justin bieber katy perry Nick Carter blac chyna selena gomez john mayer cardi b gwen stefani kandi burruss drake LaTocha Scott tiny harris diplo kelly clarkson ed sheeran
Home » Music

American Idol Winner Jordin Sparks Suffers The Loss Of Her Pet

Todd Malm Posted On 12/09/2017
2
599 Views
0


Jordin SparksSource: CelebsPlace.com

Jordin Sparks, the American Idol winner, just got married as well as pregnant in recent months, but it hasn’t only been rainbows and sunshine for the singer. The “Battlefield” performer explained on Instagram recently that she suffered the loss of her beloved dog.

After eight years, Jordin and her soon-to-be-husband had to put their dog, Miles, down. She wrote on the platform that they had to “put my favorite boy, Miles, down today.”

Jordin said her “heart is broken” and he’s been a constant companion in her life for the last eight years. Sparks explained that her dog was a source of unconditional love and support.

Her post added that her schnauzer-bichon-poodle mix was more than a pet, he “was a friend.” Miles was there through thick-and-thin, through the best moments and the bad.

“From triumphs to tears, happiness to heartbreak, he was there.” The singer asked for her fans’ support during this challenging time. Sparks requested her fans to pray for her family, her dog, and herself.

Despite this short tragedy, Sparks has had a fortunate life – but not without hard work, of course. She first became famous back in 2007, after she won the sixth season of American Idol at the age of 17, making her the youngest singer to take the title in the history of the series.

Advertisement

Her eponymous album was certified platinum by the RIAA and sold over two million copies worldwide. The singer’s track, “No Air,” featured the R & B legend, Chris Brown. Sparks will go down in history as the third-highest-selling single by any American Idol contestant. Additionally, the singer earned a Grammy nomination for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals.

Post Views: 599

Read more about jordin sparks

Advertisement

You may also like
Pregnant Jordin Sparks Reveals How She’s Been Feeling And Whether She’d Want To Be Involved In American Idol Reboot
12/01/2017
Jordin Sparks Reveals The Gender Of Her And Her Husband’s First Baby!
11/23/2017
Jordin Sparks And Dana Isaiah Secretly Married And Pregnant With Their First Baby!
11/14/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
2 Comments

Deyzz
12/09/2017 at 3:21 pm
Reply

The title scared the heck out of me. I thought she miscarried. The bulletin popped up and I only saw suffer at the end.

Thank God it wasn’t the baby, but I feel her pain, after losing dogs and a cat most recently. I will pray for her and family.


Denise Jackson
12/09/2017 at 3:10 pm
Reply

Sorry for the loss of your pet.


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *