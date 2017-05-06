FREE NEWSLETTER
‘American Idol’ Reboot Confirmed – Read The Details!

Ashley Mitchell Posted On 05/06/2017
american idolSource: latimes.com

According to new and exciting reports, it looks like American Idol is definitely returning to our screens. The question is, will legendary judges Simon Cowell or Ryan Seacrest come back as well?

The very popular show who managed to run for no less than 15 years is set to have its revival premiere next year, sometime in March.

However, the reboot that used to show on Fox will reportedly air on ABC instead.

Sadly, its biggest stars may not return to the judging panel.

As fans may remember, not too long ago, NBC was also bidding for the show and promised to bring Kanye West as a judge in order to change things up.

It’s understandable, considering that the rapper was a fan favorite for the job.

“Kanye is at the very top of the wish list, not Simon Cowell,” one insider claimed.

But the upcoming reboot is going to air on ABC, and so Kanye West may not be one of the judges.

In fact, when it comes to the judging panel for American Idol, nothing has been decided yet.

However, Ryan Seacrest, who used to be a judge on the show, just joined the network alongside Kelly Ripa.

It is very probable that he would like to continue appearing on the singing competition, which means that Ripa might be left without a co-host once again in a year or so.

“Live! makes ABC a lot of money but it’s nothing compared to the money that can be made in prime time,” the source explained.

Ripa is “livid” that she was kept in the dark about their plans.

Another person rumored to joining the show is Season One’s winner Kelly Clarkson.

Are you excited for the return of American Idol?

