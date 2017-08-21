‘American Idol’ Execs Warn New Judge Katy Perry To Tone It Down And Not Hog All The Attention

According to new reports, the popular show reboot’s execs would hate for Katy Perry to act like Mariah Carey. Therefore, they warned her to try and play it cool once she joins American Idol as a judge.

We have learned that the international superstar is receiving no less than $25 million for the job, but that does not mean the massive amount of money doesn’t come with a cost.

One insider on the set of the upcoming reboot revealed that ‘They [the execs] want a more modulated and thoughtful Katy. They are asking her not to upstage the contestants the way some past judges, especially Mariah Carey, had the tendency to do. They want the show to be disciplined and taken as seriously as the Oscars instead of taking on the circus atmosphere that has made The Voice such a big hit.’

Apparently, one idea on how to make that work is for Perry to seem more down to earth by wearing sweatpants or her dressing gown on the show.

All in all, despite all the rules they are throwing at her, the singer is excited to be back.

Katy stated shortly after her role as a judge was revealed that she is thrilled to be able to help people achieve their dreams and make their incredible stories known.

She went on to say that she loves to discover new talented people and mentor them either on her label or in concerts.

Judging by that statement, we can only assume that the star will enjoy being a judge on American Idol very much and that she will tone it down with the glam too if that is what it takes.

Are you excited to see Katy Perry on American Idol?