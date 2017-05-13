‘American Idol’ And ‘The Voice’ Are Fighting Over Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood has two offers from both the American Idol and The Voice who want her to sign for their upcoming shows in 2018. Both shows have been sending her offers over the last few days as NBC and ABC have a keen interest in the talent show winner.

Advertisement

According to Hollywood Life ABC is trying to create their new judging panel after they have obtained the rights to carry American Idol to their network.

This happened just after FOX made a great deal which was even better than ABC, but it was too late to be able to be considered by Fremantle.

From the moment when American Idol was confirmed to move over to ABC, NBC has been constantly trying to sign some deals with various artists for the upcoming seasons in 2018.

This strategy was chosen so that ABC wouldn’t be able to sign multi-year deals with stars that NBC also considers as possible partners.

Carrie Underwood is in quite an interesting position right now, as both offers that she has received from the talent shows are incredibly appealing.

Fans assume the fact that she will choose the American Idol because this is the platform where she became the star she is today.

On the other hand, there are also voices that say she’ll pick the place where the most money is, and this will probably be NBC.

Carrie Underwood has performed, and she has also been a guest judge on American Idol almost every one of their seasons.

Advertisement

She created a close relationship with the producers of the show, and this is why it would make more sense if she headed back on the platform. Underwood will use the platform she decides to go with to promote her music as this is something that she has already done in the past and it worked out perfect for her.