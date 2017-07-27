‘American Horror Story: Cult’ Will Be A ‘Love Story For The Ages’ Claims Creator Ryan Murphy

Ryan Murphy has been dropping hints about the new season of American Horror Story on social media — and his latest offering teases a grand love story between Evan Peters and Sarah Paulson. What can we expect to see when American Horror Story: Cult premieres on FX this fall?

Paulson and Evan are playing Ally and Kai in the upcoming season, both of whom were featured last year. We don’t know a lot about the characters just yet, though Murphy assured fans that their love story will be one “for the ages.”

Ally and Kai in CULT…a love story for the ages. A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Jul 22, 2017 at 10:30pm PDT

Cult will also star Billie Lourd, Cheyenne Jackson, Billy Eichner, Colton Haynes, Adina Porter and Alison Pill. Murphy previously revealed that Twisty the Clown will re-emerge this season and Lena Dunham has a single-episode cameo.

Cult marks the seventh season for the award-winning series. Season 6, American Horror Story: Roanoke, got four Emmy nominations, including several in makeup, hairstyling and sound.

Murphy teased a few details about the new season during an interview with Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in February.

“Well, I don’t have a title, but the season we begin shooting in June is going to be about the election that we just went through. So, I think that will be interesting for a lot of people,” he explained.

It isn’t clear how the show will weave Ally and Kai’s storyline with modern-day politics, but the first episode will kick off on election night.

When asked if he plans on including a character to portray President Donald Trump, Murphy said he was open to the possibility.

Do you recognize this man? He's active in the CULT. A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Jul 23, 2017 at 8:49pm PDT

Murphy revealed the new theme during his panel at Comic-Con over the weekend. After dropping the news, Murphy took to social media to tease even more details about the new season, including his bomb about the epic love story.

He also assured fans they will see a lot more of Peters, who took on a lesser role in the last chapter.

Peters has been a part of the series since the very beginning and fans are ready for him to make a big comeback this year. AHS: Cult will feature 11 episodes, all of which take place in Michigan.

Advertisement

FX has already renewed American Horror Story for an 8th season. Season 7 is scheduled to premiere on FX September 5.