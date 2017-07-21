The San Diego Comic Con is underway and with it come plenty of American Horror Story spoilers. Ryan Murphy just let fans know that the theme for Season 7 will be Cult. Soon after, he announced that Evan Peters will be playing a pretty big role in the upcoming season.

It was previously known that Evan Peters and Sarah Paulsen would be a part of the Season 7 AHS cast. At this point, fans of the FX hit expect as much, since Paulsen and Peters have been in every season so far.

Last season, while preparing for American Horror Story: Roanoke, Ryan Murphy and the rest of his crew kept the theme and details a secret beyond anything we’ve experienced before. It looks like this time around, Murphy is sharing a lot more with fans and it’s helping to create a lot of excitement.

For several months, AHS fans have known that Ryan Murphy was planning an election-themed Season 7. He just revealed the title of the next installment in the anthology series as being “Cult,” which makes the idea seems much more appealing.

It was on Thursday night when the AHS showrunner was doing a quick Q&A on Twitter when Evan Peters came up. Evan has been a longtime fan favorite with a huge following.

It was during the Q&A that a fan said what we are all thinking about wanting more Evan Peters in the upcoming AHS Season 7. Murphy responded, “And more Evan you will get. This is his heaviest season yet.”

Peters usually has a decent-sized role in American Horror Story with his most famous being the first. Evan captured the hearts of many AHS fans while Tate Langdon in Murder House.

So far, there’s no telling if Evan Peters will play a good guy or a bad one in the upcoming season of AHS. Fans probably won’t mind either way so long as Evan gets plenty of screen time.

So far, the AHS Cult reveals have included the name of Peters’ character as well as that of Sarah Paulsen’s. Evan will play the role of Kai while Sarah plays Ally. Unfortunately, we still don’t know what the characters will be doing.

Other information released about Season 7 of American Horror Story includes news that Cult will be taking place in the present day. There has also been a change of venue from past seasons because this time around, the location will be in Michigan.

Ryan Murphy shared that AHS Cult will begin with the night of the 2016 election. No one will play Donald Trump or Hillary Clinton as all their scenes will play out on a television.

