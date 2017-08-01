‘American Gods’ Star Ian McShane Joins The New ‘Hellboy’ Reboot

How do you replace the legendary talent of British actor Sir John Hurt? Well, technically speaking, Hurt is irreplaceable, but if you had to find someone to fill his shoes, you could definitely do worse than actor Ian McShane. That’s just what will happen when the new Hellboy movie begins filming next month, according to a new casting announcement.

Hellboy: Rise of the Blood Queen is a reboot of the Hellboy franchise, meaning none of the previous cast or crew are returning for the new film.

Stranger Things star David Harbour will take over the role of Hellboy from Sons of Anarchy‘s Ron Perlman, who played the role in 2004’s Hellboy and its 2008 sequel, Hellboy II: The Golden Army.

McShane will play Professor Trevor Bloom, Hellboy’s protector and adopted father, played in the previous films by Hurt.

Sadly, Hurt passed away in January of this year at the age of 77, so he wouldn’t be available to reprise the role even if producers wanted him.

McShane was recently seen on Starz’ American Gods series and has made appearances in films like John Wick and Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, but is best known for his Emmy-nominated role on the show Deadwood.

Director Neil Marshall, known for the horror film The Descent as well as episodes of Game of Thrones and Westworld, will helm the new Hellboy film.

The creator of Hellboy, Mike Mignola, announced earlier this year that the reboot will have a hard R-rating, allowing it to capture the world of the Hellboy comics in ways the prior two films could not.

Guillermo del Toro, the director of the first two Hellboy films, tried for years to get a third film made; however, he could not get a studio to commit to the necessary budget.

When the new film was first proposed, it was intended to be the third chapter, but Perlman was unwilling to return without del Toro, and the decision was made to reboot the franchise.