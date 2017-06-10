FREE NEWSLETTER
Trending
Home » Entertainment

Amber Rose Wants To Improve Female Body Image With Shocking Photo

Mel Walker Posted On 06/10/2017
Amber Rose Photo Sparks DebateTwitter

Amber Rose took a big gamble by sharing a picture of her private parts on social media Friday night. At first, the Internet did not know how to react because it was a lot to handle.

In the shocking photo, the mother of one was wearing a black bra and opted to expose her bottom area.

24 hours after the brilliant move, it seems safe to say that Rose has won. The Internet spent half of the day focusing on the image.

Moreover, after analyzing it from every possible, most have decided to call it a rallying cry for modern-day feminism.

This conclusion is based on the idea that a woman should be free to do whatever she wants with her own body no matter how outrageous it might seem to the rest of the world.

The crotch photo has led to the Amber Rose Challenge with some women going as far as reproducing the pose.

Businesswoman Laila Alawa even showed support for Kanye West’s ex-girlfriend’s initiative. Alawa tweeted: “My take on @DaRealAmberRose: She is a grown woman, makes her own decisions, and looks bomb AF. She gives NO effs about assholes. Badass.”

That is quite an endorsement; a proud Rose retweeted the message. Now, we are learning more about the way Rose felt about the whole situation.

An insider shared: “There wasn’t any kind of hidden agenda in mind, nor was she trying to make Wiz [Khalifa] jealous. She does not roll like that. Amber posted it because she wanted to provide an alternative body image from the usual stick-thin model types young girls are subjected to seeing day in and day out. Amber loves her curves, and she wants to encourage other women and girls to love theirs too. She is all about body positivity.”

The photo also brought more attention to Rose’s annual SlutWalk in Los Angeles where she invites people to march in the name of female empowerment and against slut-shaming.

