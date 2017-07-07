Amber Rose Strikes Again! She Defends Her Pubic Hair: ‘We Shouldn’t Be Ashamed Of It’

Amber Rose has finally talked about the controversial Instagram snapshot from last month which finds her showing off her un-shaved intimate parts. In a recent interview with Refinery 29, the model said that she attempted to break social taboos about female sexuality and to promote her body positivity through an explicit photo.

‘I had them Photoshop out of my tattoos to focus on the bush alone. I feel like as women, we always feel like we need to shave or wax–and if we don’t, then we’re considered unkempt or unclean, or we’re going to smell funny. I believe it’s natural and we shouldn’t be ashamed of it,’ she said.

Then she continued saying that, ‘People are very uncomfortable with the female body. It’s OK to leak images onto the internet and people are like, ‘Yeah, that’s so cool.’ But if you actually do it yourself and in a way that’s owning your own sexuality, it is almost taboo.’

She also said that she shared her NSFW pic was supposed to promote her annual Slutwalk which will be held this year in October.

She admitted the fact that she can go far and beyond to upset people off on purpose.

She stated that this is what she does to bring more awareness to Slutwalk and what is going on around the whole world.

‘The fact that there are double standards, that women are not allowed to own their sexuality and their bodies. We cannot possibly be sexually confident because then we are considered whores. We’re not allowed to have a past. We’re incapable of love if we’re too beautiful or if we’re too successful. It’s all really, really f**ked up.’

She also talked about her Twitter war with Piers Morgan over their fight revolving around the bottomless photo, and she said that all she wanted to do was to prove a point. She stated that men could do whatever they ant to and women can’t, and this is exactly what she wants to change.