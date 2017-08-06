FREE NEWSLETTER
Sign up for the latest celebrity news delivered to your inbox daily
Trending
21 Savage jennifer aniston robert pattinson alex rodriguez meghan markle britney spears angelina jolie hilary duff MacKenzie Mauzy ben affleck kristen stewart blake shelton jennifer garner Julia Stiles halle berry darren aronofsky billie lourd blac chyna blake lively ryan reynolds elizabeth hurley drake bell Malika Haqq
Home » Hollywood

Amber Rose Says She’s Going To Marry Boyfriend 21 Savage

Ricki Mathers Posted On 08/06/2017
0
1.0K Views
0


Amber and 21Source: Oxygen

Amber Rose is definitely past the butterfly stage and is in full blown love with boyfriend 21 Savage. The model wrote on her Instagram story that she loves and is going to marry him.

The two have been spotted together for about two months now and was originally believed to be a publicity stunt. However, Rose claims that she and Savage have known each other for much longer than the general public knows.

#AmberRose lovesss her some #21Savage chilee 👀👀

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

It appeared to start getting serious in July when the model went to the rapper’s hometown to meet his grandmother and other members of his family.

Since then, the two have been inseparable. Sebastion Thomaz, the son that Amber shares with Wiz Khalifa, has already met 21 and was photographed with the couple at a trip to the grocery store.

The “Bank Account” rapper has shown love for his girlfriend multiple times on social media. Sources say that he’s been her backbone for the bush photo scandal and the latest “Philly girls are not traditionally attractive” comment debacle.

He’s even rumored to make an appearance at her annual Slutwalk that’s coming up.

It makes sense that in return, Amber is his number one fan.

The 33-year-old mom has been promoting her 24-year-old boo’s new album titled “Issa.” She’s also been going to his performances including the latest one at Lollapalooza 2017.

With the captions of her Insta story, Amber declared her feelings and intentions with the musician.

Other than rapping about the usual (girls, cars, jewelry, etc), Savage tries to bring light to issues that go on within the black community.

He’s also a charitable man which could be the reason Amber is so attracted to him. On August 6, 21 hosted a back-to-school drive where he paid for children to receive haircuts and school supplies in a fun-filled day at an Atlanta community spot for the second year in a row.

Advertisement

Do you think we’ll be hearing wedding bells from the couple anytime soon?

Post Views: 1,015

Read more about 21 Savage amber rose

Advertisement

You may also like
Cardi B and Offset Go On A Double Date To The Strip Club With Amber Rose And 21 Savage
08/02/2017
Amber Rose Looks Unrecognizable In Wavy Bob Wig – See The Photo!
07/30/2017
21 Savage Explains How “Hard It Is To Be Black”
07/28/2017
 
Read Next

Advertisement
Leave A Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *